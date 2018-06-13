Anti-social behaviour is top crime priority, country show poll says

A poll shows that anti-social behaviour is the top crime concern for South of England Show visitors.

On Saturday Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and her team attended the South of England Show with Sussex Police to measure confidence in local policing.

Katy Bourne

Attendees were asked how safe they feel in their community and what priorities they would like to see Sussex Police focus on.

In total 113 people took the time to fill in the PCC’s engagement card.

The results showed that anti-social behaviour was the biggest concern for South of England Show visitors with theft and burglary and road safety following close behind.

Mrs Bourne said: “This data allows me to keep a rolling temperature test of public confidence in these policing areas and I will continue to articulate these concerns to the Chief Constable and his senior officers.”

The PCC’s next engagement event will be on Sunday 24 June at the Sussex Community Festival, University of Sussex.

If you are unable to attend, you can complete the survey here: www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=152811471706.

