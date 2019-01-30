Appeal for victims of vehicle crime in Crawley after suspect arrest

Police are appealing for victims of vehicle crime in the Maidenbower area of Crawley to come forward.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers received reports of a man acting suspiciously in Lucas Close in Maidenbower at about 11.35pm on Wednesday, January 16.

Officers searched the area, said police, and detained a 21-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft from a motor vehicle.

He was released on bail until February 13, police said.

Investigating Officer Michaela Kohls said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has fallen victim to vehicle crime in this area over the last few weeks.

“We advise all car owners to ensure they lock all doors and windows, leave nothing of value in the car and try and park in a well-lit area.”

To report information please go online or call 101 quoting 1372 of 16/01. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

