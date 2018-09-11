Appeal for witnesses after serious assault at petrol station in Horley

A man was seriously injured in an assault in Horley on Saturday, police say.

Surrey Police say the incident happened at the Shell Garage on the A23 roundabout, and left a man with a serious injury to his eye. The incident happened at approximately 9pm on Saturday (September 8).

The man was assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment on his eye.

Detective Constable Elliott Abdo, who is investigating the incident said: “This was a serious assault which took place in a busy petrol station, we are confident there would have been witnesses to what happened.

“The suspect is believed to be unknown to the victim. He is described as black, muscular build, tall with short black hair and a long dark black beard.

“He was wearing all black clothing and black trainers. The suspect is believed to have been with another male who is described as white, muscular build and was wearing an all-black tracksuit with sliders on.

“If you were in the area at the time please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting PR/45180096637 if you have any information whatsoever about what happened. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

