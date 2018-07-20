Appeal to help find missing woman from Crawley

Police are appealing for help finding Kitana Mia, 28, who is missing from the Langley Green area of Crawley.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said Kitana went missing around 1.30pm on Tuesday (July 17).

She is described as white, 5’ 8”, of slim build, with blue eyes and tattoos on her right bicep, back of neck and left index finger.

She was last seen wearing a long straight black wig, black high heeled shoes, a flowery skirt and a white handbag.

Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 869 of 17/07.