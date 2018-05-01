Armed robbers enter Crawley flat

Police are appealing for witnesses after armed robbers entered a Crawley home.

Police believed three or four men entered the flat in Dorsten Square, Crawley, around 3.30am on Thursday 19 April.

One of the suspects was believed to be in the possession of a knife. He was described as mixed race, around 5’ 5”, of slim build and wearing a grey hooded top and a scarf around his face.

A second suspect, believed to be in possession of a white pole, was described as 5’ 8” and wearing a red tracksuit top with the hood up.

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 120 of 19/04. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.