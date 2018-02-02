Arrest after ‘attempted abduction of young girl’

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged child abduction.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was walking her dog in Sandhill Avenue, Crawley Down, on Tuesday (January 30) when she was approached by a man in a dark coloured vehicle.

It stopped alongside her at about 4.50pm and he allegedly asked her to get in the car.

Police said a 35-year-old man from Crawley was arrested today (February 2) on suspicion of attempted child abduction. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 176 of 02/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.