A teenager has been arrested after a boy was seen armed with a gun.

Police said officers were called to Langley Green, in Crawley, yesterday evening (February 12) after a boy spotted holding a handgun.

Officers traced and stopped a group of teenagers in Ifield Parade on Ifield Drive just after 5pm. A BB gun was found.

Police said a 13-year-old boy from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and has been released under investigation.