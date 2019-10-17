Arrests made after spate of deliberate damage in Crawley and Horsham

Two people have been arrested in connection with a spate of criminal damage in Crawley and Horsham yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 16).

Police said they responded after deliberate damage, consistent with the firing of ball bearings, was caused to a number of vehicles and buildings in the area.

Police news

Further to this, at least two people have been treated for minor injuries, again believed to be from ball bearings, Sussex Police added.

Officers carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and have arrested two suspects in Crawley.

Police said two men from Crawley, aged 39 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody at this stage.

Police are urging anyone with CCTV which may have captured any offences to come forward. Or if anyone has any information about any of the incidents, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1372.

Approximately 15 reports have been received to date.

Police said these are not believed to be targeted attacks, however enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.