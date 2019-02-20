Arrests made in Crawley linked with Brighton murder probe

A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brighton man Abdul Deghayes on Saturday night (February 16), police said.

Sussex Police said: "The 36-year-old man, from London, was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Crawley in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 20).

Police sealed off the scene of the stabbing in Brighton on Sunday

"A 36-year-old woman from Crawley was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender."

Both remained in custody on Wednesday at 1.30pm, along with a 54-year-old man from Brighton who was arrested on Monday afternoon, police said.

A 26-year-old man from Brighton, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, died in hospital on Sunday after he was found stabbed in the passenger seat of a car in Elm Grove in the city on Saturday night.

Flowers were left close to the scene of the stabbing

Chief Inspector Andy Bennett said: "The investigation is still very active and developing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the circumstances leading up to it to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Login."

Related stories: Murder probe as brother of Brighton teens killed in Syria dies after stabbing

Brighton murder: Second man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

Flowers left in memory of murdered Brighton man Abdul Deghayes