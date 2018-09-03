Attempt to crackdown on ‘car cruising’ in Crawley

Views are being sought on a potential Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which would prohibit the anti-social use of vehicles, also known as car cruising.

Crawley Borough Council intends to introduce the PSPO under Section 59 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, designating Crawley as an area prohibiting the anti-social use of vehicles.

The council says that over the past three years businesses and residents have been affected by vehicles gathering in large groups and drivers engaging in anti-social use of vehicles, particularly in Manor Royal Business District and Tilgate Park.

It adds that the behaviour associated with this is damaging private and public land and causing a danger to pedestrians and other road users.

Now, the council is asking businesses and residents if they support a ban on car cruising in Crawley and if they have any experience of it in the past 12 months.

The effect of the Order would make it an offence for anyone to engage in any activity prohibited by the PSPO.

Both police and council officers would have the authority to issue fixed penalty notices.

If tickets are not paid, the person concerned may be taken to court and fined.

Councillor Brenda Smith, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This proposed PSPO would give the police and council more powers to stop car cruising in Crawley.

“This isn’t a victimless crime; it’s damaging to public and private land as well as very noisy in residential areas.”

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said: “Effective management of this issue requires a partnership approach with the council and the communities most effected. We want to respond positively to anti-social driving reports from members of the public and businesses, and ultimately prevent serious damage, injuries, or potential fatalities.

“The PSPO approach will allow targeted interventions in hot spots and create intelligence which will inform the efficient use of our combined enforcement resources.”

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal Business District, said: “This action is very much a last resort to what has become a persistent and dangerous nuisance dating back several years.

“A number of agencies including the council, police and the Manor Royal BID have tried everything else to tackle this problem leaving no other option if we are to protect those places both businesses and residents care about.”

For information on the proposed PSPO and to complete our online survey before the closing date of 14 October visit www.crawley.gov.uk/consultation