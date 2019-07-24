Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary in Burgess Hill.

The attempted burglary happened in Birchwood Grove Road between July 19, and July 22, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted burglary in Burgess Hill

Tool marks were noticed around window frames, said the spokesman, and on the front door seal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting reference 0670 22/07.

READ MORE: Victory for Haywards Heath campaigners as golf club saved from development

Urban beach launches in Burgess Hill