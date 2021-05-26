Attempted robbery and assault of delivery driver in Crawley

Photo from Sussex Police SUS-210526-173020001

Police say officers were called to Haslett Avenue West at 2pm on May 22 following reports that a takeaway delivery driver was assaulted in an attempted robbery.

The victim suffered a minor injury and no items were taken from him, police say.

Police are now appealing to identify the three individuals pictured.

Detective constable Catherine Richardson said, “We want to speak to the three males pictured who we believe will be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you can help us identify them, or witness what happened, or have relevant mobile phone footage of the incident then please come forwards and report it.”