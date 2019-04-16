Bikes stolen in Crawley after hole in hedge cut to access garden

Thieves cut a hole in a hedge and stole two bikes from a shed in Ifield Street, Crawley, last week, according to police.

On Tuesday, April 9, the victim returned from a week away to find that a locked shed in their garden had been broken into and two ‘specialised bikes’ were stolen - Mens Crosstail and Ladies Ariel Sport.

Police

Police say the suspects made a large hole in a hedge to gain entry into the victim’s garden.

