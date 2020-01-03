Billingshurst man arrested over attempted murder after stabbing

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 48-year-old man was stabbed near Pulborough.

Police say that the arrested man - from Billingshurst - was interviewed and released on police bail until January 19.

Police

Two other people - a 20-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, also from the Billingshurst area, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Officers say they have been released on police bail until January 24.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from West Chiltington, who suffered stab wounds to his chest and leg, has since been released from hospital.