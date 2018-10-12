Billingshurst ram raid: Sainsbury’s speaks out after shop-front destroyed

Sainsbury’s has spoken out after its store was badly damaged in a ram raid in the early hours of this morning (October 12).

Police said three thieves targeted the store in High Street, ripping an ATM from the wall of the supermarket using a stolen JCB.

SAINSBURY LOCAL BILLINGSHURST RAM RAID 5.05 HRS TODAY 12-10-18

They then made off in a Land Rover leaving the digger behind. For more on the incident see out previous story: ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s remains closed after part of the roof was damaged leaving it hanging over the top of the entrance to the supermarket.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Billingshurst store is temporarily closed following an incident morning. We’re supporting the police with their investigation and apologising to customers for the inconvenience.

“We’re working hard to reopen as soon as possible.”

For more on the incident see: Hunt for three after ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Latest on Billingshurst ram raid

Photos as Sainsbury’s ram raided in Billingshurst