Boy, 14, convicted of administering hydrochloric acid to fellow pupil at Sussex school

A 14-year-old boy has been convicted of administering hydrochloric acid to a fellow pupil at a school in Sussex, police have confirmed.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a referral order at Hastings Youth Court on April 14, according to police.

A police spokesman said the charge related to an incident at a school in East Sussex on May 17, 2018.

Police said: “The pupil was treated at hospital after ingesting a small quantity of the acid from a bottle, believing it to be water.

“He did not suffer any injury or lasting ill-effects.”

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a referral order for 12 months.

See more:

St Leonards schoolboy airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Here’s why police were called to St Leonards holiday park

Woman arrested after Bexhill burglary ends with police pursuit