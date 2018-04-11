Boy stabbed in chest in town attack

A teenage boy was stabbed in the chest in an attack in Crawley last night (April 10).

Police said the 16-year-old was stabbed near Dorsten Square, in Bewbush, just after 6.30pm.

He was rushed to St George’s Hospital in South London where he is still being treated for his injuries. Police said they were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers searched the area following the incident and three boys have been arrested.

Police said a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Dave Morton said; “This was an isolated incident for the area and it appears that those involved may be known to each other.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1032 of 10/04.”