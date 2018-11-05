Brave police officers who tried to save Horsham murder victim get awards

Five police officers who battled to save the life of murder victim Anthony Williams have been awarded top national honours.

The violent murder of Mr Williams ‘shocked and horrified’ Horsham residents.

The officers answered a call to a stabbing at Burtons Court in Horsham in September last year and found the 23-year-old lying unconscious and covered in blood.

Despite their efforts he died at the scene but they did all they could to save him.

A ‘potentially dangerous and very disturbing scene’

Announcing the awards for the officers, Andrew Chapman of the Royal Humane Society said: “This was potentially a dangerous and very disturbing scene.”

First to the flat were PC Ben Harman and Special Constable Rebecca Field who found Mr Williams.

PCs Alan, Anthony Oliver and Oliver Pullen then arrived.

Between them, though there was the risk of contamination from the man’s blood and it was not known whether the person who had carried out the stabbing was close by, they tried to stem the bleeding, pack the man’s wounds, and administer cardiac pulmonary resuscitation.

They kept their fight to save him for 45 minutes until paramedics pronounced he was dead.

Mr Williams’ family paid tribute to their ‘kind, wise and caring’ relative.

Praise for the officers

Now the five officers have all been awarded Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation for their fight to save the man.

Royal Humane Society secretary, Andrew Chapman. speaking at the Society’s London headquarters as he announced the awards said: “There were used needles lying around and there was a risk of blood contamination to the officers because they couldn’t fail to come into contact with the man’s blood.

“Also they didn’t know where the person who had carried out the stabbing as.

“Police are all too frequently confronted with horrific scenarios but this was certainly an extremely bad one. The five officers did their best for the man.

“Sadly despite their efforts his life could not be saved but they all richly deserve the awards they are to receive after such an ordeal.”

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra.

It is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.