Brighton assault: man arrested after CCTV footage released

A man has been arrested following the release of new CCTV footage relating to a serious assault in Brighton, according to police.

The incident involving a group of men and 34-year-old Cameron Devlin occurred in North Street, Brighton, around 3.50am on Saturday, December 21, police said.

Crime news

Cameron, from Hove, suffered facial injuries and died on Boxing Day, police said.

Police issued CCTV from West Street at 3.47am on the day of the incident of a group of people they believe may hold vital information to the assault.

As a result of the appeal and information received, a spokesman said detectives detained a 20-year-old man in connection with the assault. He is now in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We continue to investigation the circumstances surrounding the assault in Brighton and whether this is the cause of death of Cameron.

"Anyone with information can contact us via our website or 101 quoting Operation Curve or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man from Crawley were arrested on December 21 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.