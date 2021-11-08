Sussex Police has named Chi Hung Wong as the victim of a fatal crash on the southbound carriageway about 9.10pm on Wednesday, October 20.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident involving a Citroen C4.

"He has since sadly died," a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses

"His next of kin have been informed and the cause of the collision remains under investigation."

The driver of the Citroen C4, a 55-year-old man from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. Police said he has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Police have today (November 8), issued a further appeal for witnesses.

The spokesperson added: "Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant footage on dash cam – in particular any lorry drivers – to email [email protected] quoting Op Maywood.