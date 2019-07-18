Burgess Hill bricklayer and Haywards Heath teen to stand trial over ‘racially aggravated assault’

A Burgess Hill bricklayer and a Haywards Heath teenager accused of a ‘racially aggravated assault’ in Brighton are to stand trial next month.

Louis Barrett, 19, a bricklayer of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, and a 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath, have pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault in North Street, Brighton, on October 15, 2017.

The alleged assault happened in North Street, Brighton

Mr Barrett has been charged with a racially aggravated assault and using racially aggravated words intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress, Sussex Police said.

The 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted GBH with intent, police said.

The pair appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 17), and the case has been sent to Lewes Crown Court for trial on August 14, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

