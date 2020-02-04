Cash stolen from man at ATM in Crawley

A witness appeal has been launched after a man had £100 stolen at a cash machine in Crawley.

According to Sussex Police, the victim was at a Lloyds cashpoint on The Boulevard when he was approached by a man begging at 5.45pm on Monday (February 3).

Police

A spokesperson said: "The suspect pulled the victim away from the cash machine and took £100 from the ATM before making off towards Wilko.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1091 of 03/02."

