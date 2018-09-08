Chief Inspector pleads for help finding missing woman

Yesterday marked six months since the disapparance of Georgina Gharsallah, with a plea from a Chief Inspector for any information that will help find her.

Georgina, 30, from Worthing, was last seen on March 7 in Clifton Road, Worthing, and she has not been seen or made contact with family or friends since.

Despite an ongoing enquiry, which has been led by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team since March 26, there has been no information regarding why or where Gina is or what has happened to her.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell said: “Six months have passed since Gina’s family and friends have seen or spoken to her and this is an extremely distressing time for them and we remain very concerned for her wellbeing.

“This is extremely unusual behaviour for Gina and it is not something she has done before.

“We, along with your family and friends, just want to hear from you Gina so we know you are safe.

“Please make contact with us or your family or if you are unable, make yourself aware to someone so they can do it on your behalf.

“Everyone is desperate to hear from you.”

Georgina is white, 5ft 4in and was last seen with shoulder-length dark hair and a Monroe-style piercing above her lip. She has links to Worthing, Brighton and London and she could have travelled to one of these areas.

Chief Insp Ockwell added: “We want to jog the public’s memory and for them to cast their mind back to this time to see if they remember seeing Gina.

“She was walking along Clifton Road on the morning of March 7 carrying two plastic bags; one white and one orange. We believe Gina was carrying her personal belongings and at least two mobile phones.

“Were you working in a mobile phone shop in Worthing that day? Did Gina come into your shop requesting help with a mobile phone?

“If you saw Gina on this day or since then we urge you to make contact with us immediately so that we can continue to investigate all lines of enquiry.

“If you know anything about what has happened or may have happened to Gina then please contact us.”

If you see Gina please call 999 immediately. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Pavo.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.