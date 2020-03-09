Children handed to social services as immigration officers investigate West Sussex incident

Seven men and two minors have been referred to the Home Office following an incident in Selsey.

Home Office Immigration Enforcement officers were contacted by Sussex Police at about 1pm on Friday (March 6) after police officers attended an incident on Chichester Road, Selsey.

Police stock image

A Home Office spokesman said seven men and two children, said to be from Iraq and Iran have been referred to the Home Office and the two children have been passed to social services.

The seven men were interviewed by immigration officers and the spokesman added their cases will be 'dealt with according to the immigration rules'.

The nine were originally arrested by Sussex Police following an extensive area search, conducted with the aid of a police helicopter.

