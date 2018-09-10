Co-op reopens following Rudgwick ram raid

The Co-op store in Rudgwick has reopened this afternoon (September 10) following a ram raid over the weekend.

Police said thieves used a stolen forklift truck to take a cash machine from the supermarket in Martletts Corner in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 9).

The ATM was loaded onto the back of a 4x4 which then made off from the scene.

Police are hunting for three men in connection with the incident and had cordoned off the store as they carried out investigations.

A spokesman for Co-op said the store had now re-opened.

