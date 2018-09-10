Co-op speaks out after Rudgwick ram raid

The Co-op store in Rudgwick remains closed after three people ram raided the store yesterday (Sunday September 9).

Police cordoned off the shop in Martletts Corner after a forklift truck smashed though glass at the store and yanked an ATM out of a wall.

It was loaded into the back of a 4x4 which fled from the scene alongside a silver Subaru.

The raid took place just after 2.35am and officers are hunting for three suspects.

Co-op said it was helping police with its enquiries but it was too early to tell when the store would be re-opening.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: “There was an incident at our Church Road, Rudgwick, store in the early hours of Sunday morning (09 September). We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to Police, who are investigating. It is too early to confirm when the store will re-open to serve the community.”

