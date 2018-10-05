Cocaine worth £80k hidden in spice packets seized at Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport 5-1-15 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-150601-100616001
An attempt to smuggle cocaine through Gatwick Airport has been foiled by Border Force officers.

The drugs weighed approximately two kilos and have an estimated street value of at least £80,000, said a spokesman.

Border Force officers stopped and questioned a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Monday (October 1).

The drugs were hidden in packets of spice in a suitcase.

Tim Kingsberry, director of Border Force South said: “The professionalism and vigilance of our officers has prevented a significant quantity of Class A drugs entering the UK and ending up on our streets.

“Every year Border Force officers seize Class A drugs worth hundreds of million of pounds. Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency (NCA) we are determined to prevent drug trafficking.”

A 44 year-old British woman from South Norwood, London was arrested.

She was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

