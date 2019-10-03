Cold call investigators raid business in Sussex

A business in West Sussex suspected of illegal pensions cold calls has been raided today (Thursday).

Investigators from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) searched a Chichester business premises 'as part of an investigation into the making of nuisance calls related to pensions'.

An ICO spokesman said the raid comes after a change in the law earlier this year made cold calls about pensions illegal 'in certain circumstances'.

David Clancy, ICO enforcement group manager, said: “The law now offers greater protection for people troubled by cold calls about their hard-earned pensions. This includes a ban on certain types of calls being made in relation to pensions.

"Today’s search and our investigation should serve as a warning to business owners that they must follow the law.”

The warrant, executed in the centre of the city, saw computer equipment and documents seized for analysis, the ICO revealed.

The spokesman added: "The ICO’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"The newer, stricter rules on who can make a live marketing call in relation to pension schemes say; calls can only be made by a person or firm authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and calls can only be made by the trustees or managers of a pension scheme to which the person being called is a member, or the person being called had previously consented to being called by that company.

"If a member of the public thinks they have received an unsolicited pensions call they can report the details to us on the ICO website. There is also advice for businesses about the rules on the ICO website."