Concern over teenager last seen travelling to Three Bridges

Police are concerned for a missing teenager who was last seen getting on a train to Three Bridges station.

Littlehampton boy Tommy Sime, aged 13, was last seen in his home town on Thursday (October 4) in East Street.

Sussex Police say he is white, 4ft 8in, with mousey brown hair flicked over to one side with shaved sides.

He was wearing a khaki Northface rain jacket with a hood, black skinny jeans and black Nike Air Max trainers.

PC Lucie Collier said: “We are concerned about Tommy due to his age. He was last seen at Littlehampton railway station on October 4 with another boy of similar age.

“They got on a train to Three Bridges at 4.34pm.

“We believe he may have also gone on to travel to Hertfordshire.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please let us know.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 810 of 04/10.

