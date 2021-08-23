Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police arrested the man at 5pm on Sunday (August 22).

“Reports came in that he had smashed the front window at Costa Coffee and also the front window at Waterstones bookshop with a chair,” said Inspector Taylor.

“The male remains in custody at this time,” he said.

