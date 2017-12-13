County News: Police appeal after train hits bike thrown on to tracks

CCTV images have been released by British Transport Police (BTP) after a bike was thrown on to a railway line, causing major disruption.

The images show a girl the police say they wish to speak to in relation to the incident at Wivelsfield station in Mid Sussex.

A BTP statement says that a group of girls, believed to be aged in their teens, were on the platform at the railway station.

One of the girls grabbed hold of a bicycle and threw it onto the tracks.

The incident happened at 6.50pm on November 14.

An approaching train then struck the bike at speed and the bike was dragged down the tracks, added police.

A BTP spokesman said: “The mindless act of vandalism could have ended in far more serious consequences.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident.

“There was significant disruption to the service as repairs were made and the bike untangled from the train.”

Anyone with information should get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 544 of 14/11/2017.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.