COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Man ‘in serious condition’ after stabbing

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a stabbing in Sussex last night (February 20), according to police.

Sussex Police were called to Carisbrooke Drive, in Durrington, at 8pm on Tuesday (February 20) after receiving a report that a 39-year-old local man had sustained stab wounds to his body.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He was first taken to Worthing Hospital and then transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he was initially assessed as being in a serious but not life threatening condition, according to police.

An investigation is underway and although no arrests have been made at this stage officers are following certain lines of enquiry and police said this is not believed to be a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Elham.