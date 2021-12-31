Rolandas Vesulas, 46, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £380 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on September 20, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Paschal Baker, 49, of Kilham Way, Ferring, was fined £69 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Aarron Williams, 38, of Eastergate Lane, Chichester, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Hickstead on March 1, 2020.

Anthony Wright, 77, of Seaview Court, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (11ug/l cocaine) in Southwick Street, Southwick, on January 30, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (473ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Southwick Street, Southwick, on January 30, 2021, no separate penalty.