Crawley area magistrates court results

November 11:

Edward Mills, 27, of Clarendon Road, Broadwater, Worthing, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on the A23, at Slaugham, on June 15, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the M23 at Pease Pottage on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and banned from driving for two years.

November 16:

Brenda Cooper, 38, of Gardeners Walk, Bookham, Leatherhead, Surrey, was found guilty of three charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Crawley on September 10. She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

Claudio Goncalves, 43, of Dobson Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Kilnmead Road, Crawley, on March 18, in such a position that he could not have had proper control over the vehicle. He was fined £147 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Michelle Gibson, 43, of Douster Crescent, Bewbush, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Crawley on January 22, 2021. She also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Crawley on the same date. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation. She was banned from driving for 40 months.

November 17:

Craig Turrel, 33, of Rimmer Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by making persistent calls, sending abusive voicemails and loitering around her property. The offence took place at Crawley between July 7 and July 11 last year. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order.

Adeeb Mustafa, 36, of Town Mead, West Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on August 10. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

John Moffat, 54, of Southlands, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at East Grinstead on September 9, last year. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

November 18:

Steven Jenkin, 35, of St Mary’s Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court Sexual Harm Prevention Order by being in contact with a 15 year old child. The offence took place at Crawley on September 10. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court Sexual Harm Prevention Order by being in contact with a 14 year old child, at Crawley on November 13. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent images of a child at Crawley on November 13. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

November 22:

Romualdas Sinkeviscius, 59, of Wiston Court, Bewbush, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle at Plantain Crescent, Broadfield, Crawley on September 28, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 97 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £461 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

November 24:

Ravinder Singh, 31, of Loppets Road, Tilgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending her multiple messages, calling her multiple times and sending her flowers. The offence took place at Crawley between July 24 and July 25, last year. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

November 30:

Tony Rackett, 37, of The Willows, Newport, Isle of Wight, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover vehicle on the A23, at Bolney, Burgess Hill, on October 28, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £692 and banned from driving for one year.

Harvey Brackpool, 19, of Lark Rise, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hassocks, on October 29. He was fined £40.

Sharon Campbell, 42, of Avery Way Allhallows, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A23 at Crawley, on April 4, last year, without due care and attention. She was fined £100 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Elliot Carter, 25, of North Lane, East Preston, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on the A264, at Horsham, on May 1, last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £88 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.