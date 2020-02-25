Crawley Down man, 37, admits killing two women

A Crawley Down man has admitted responsibility for killing two women but pleaded not guilty to their murders.

Daniel Gary Appleton, 37, an engineer, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, is to face trial over the deaths of both his wife Amy Appleton, 32, and another woman, Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, outside his property on Sunday, 22 December, 2019, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “Appleton appeared by video-link at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25 where he entered not guilty pleas to both murders.”

His defence barrister, speaking on Appleton’s behalf, admitted his responsibility for both killings, according to police

The trial is set for July 6.

At the opening of inquests into the two women’s deaths at Centenary House, Crawley, on Tuesday 7 January West Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield heard that post-mortem examinations had shown both women had died from head injuries, the spokesman said.

He added: “Those hearings were adjourned until Tuesday April 28.”

