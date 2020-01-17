Crawley Down murder suspect ‘still in hospital’

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering two women in Crawley Down remains in hospital under police guard.

Sussex Police say that the 37-year-old man - who was initially described as being on life support - has now been moved out of intensive care onto a hospital ward.

Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “He is no longer in a life threatening/critical condition.

“Police remain with him and when fit to be discharged and detained, he will be interviewed.”

The man was arrested after two women were found dead outside a property in Hazel Way, Crawley Down on December 22.

Shocked villagers later paid tribute to schoolteacher Amy Appleton, 32, and Sandy Seagrave, 76, who lost their lives in the attack.