Crawley Down victims named by police: 'she was one of a kind'

The two women who died when they were attacked outside a Crawley Down house on Sunday, December 22, have been named by police.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, pictured of Kiln Road, Crawley Down and Amy Appleton, 32, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, were both found dead outside a house in Hazel Way after police were called to the address at 10.18am, a police spokesman said.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down. Picture: Sussex Police

In a statement released by Sussex Police, Sandy's family paid tribute to her. It said: "She was one of a kind, an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything. She was devoted to children and especially animals, including a wild fox who we are continuing to feed now that she has gone.

A 37-year-old man, found seriously injured inside the property, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remained on life support on Friday afternoon (December 27).

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: "I extend my heartfelt sympathies to their families, who are being supported by specialist trained officers. I ask that people respect their privacy at this distressing time.

"We are continuing to investigate and if anyone has information that may help, they can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Deanland. Alternatively, they can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman, West Sussex divisional commander, said: "This was an isolated, yet shocking incident that has shaken many in the community. We are thankful to them for supporting officers as they go about their enquiries and anyone wants to talk to them about their concerns or if they have any information they should talk with them."