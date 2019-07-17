Crawley flats fire - man arrested on suspicion of ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a blaze at a Crawley block of flats.

A police spokesman said: “Police investigating a deliberate fire in a block of flats at Ganymede Court, Bewbush, Crawley, early on Sunday (July 14) have made an arrest.

Sussex Police is treating the fire as deliberate. Picture: Eddie Howland

“A 37-year-old from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Residents were evacuated while West Sussex Fire and Rescue brought the fire under control at 4.10am.

A woman was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Two flats were badly damaged in the blaze.

Detective Inspector Pauline Lane said: “We have arrested a man in connection with the fire but we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the fire being started or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Any witnesses can report online or call 101 quoting Operation Clayhill.

