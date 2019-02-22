Crawley fugitive caught after mocking police on Facebook

A Crawley man wanted on recall to prison has been returned to prison after mocking police on Facebook.

In a tweet this morning (February 22), Crawley Police said they had caught Louis Brown after he had responded 'LOL' to a Facebook post identifying him as a wanted man.

Brown was found at an address in Crawley, attempting to hide under a mattress, said the tweet.

The 27-year-old had been wanted on recall to prison since the beginning of February after breaching his bail conditions

The tweet said police ultimately had the last laugh, adding: "Trying to hide under a mattress didn't work for him. LOL. One more off to prison."