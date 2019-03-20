Crawley Interfaith group to discuss safety in wake of New Zealand terror killings

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne is meeting Crawley Interfaith Network members to discuss safety in the aftermath of the mass killings at a New Zealand mosque.

A PCC spokesman said: “Following the terrorist attacks in New Zealand and recent media reports of a lack of police response nationally to reports of hate crime the Sussex PCC0 Katy Bourne has reached out to the Crawley Interfaith Network to discuss their perceptions of policing and community safety.

“Sussex Police have stepped up reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths.

“The PCC wants to ensure that members of these communities feel safe in Sussex and welcomes any concerns or recommendations they give to how Sussex Police could improve in their handling of reports of targeted hate crime.”

The meeting will take place at The Orchard, Brighton Road, Crawley, on Thursday (March 21) 7.15pm - 8.45pm.

