Crawley Magistrates Court results for August 23 - August 27

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley from August 23 - August 27.

August 23:

Sujeevan Thanaseelan, 32, of Capua Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on St Catherines Road, Crawley, on August 8, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Lawrence Crosbie, 58, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Horsham on April 21. The court made a community order and fined him £160. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £450 in prosecution costs.

August 27:

Angel Balgarnov, 20, of Holborn Road, Plaistow, London, pleaded guilty to stealing 40 litres of cooking oil from Jupps Fish and Chips, at West Street, Burgess Hill, on March 17. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal cooking oil, of an unknown value, belonging to the same business, on June 29. He was fined £342 and ordered to pay £40 in compensation.

Tyler Bygraves, 35, of Seaford Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pedal cycle worth £298. The offence took place at Crawley on July 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £298 in compensation.

Reece Cruz, 24, of Edensor Gardens, Chiswick, London, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on February 28. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Terrance Van Eysden, 29, of Tates Way, Rugwick, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Horsham railway station on August 10. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Thomas Walsh, 57, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing Prada fragrances worth £500 from Debenhams at County Mall, Crawley, on August 12. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Ian Bloor, 47, of Warnham Road, Broadbridge Heath, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Broadbridge Heath on June 8. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was a ‘serious domestic assault’. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Brian Betts, 82, of Bricklayer Lane, Faygate, Horsham, was found guilty of driving a Citroen vehicle on Mole Crescent, Faygate, on March 11, without due care and attention. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. The verdict was proved in his absence. He was fined £240 and his driving record was endorsed.

Gareth Jones, 60, of Eyhurst Close, Tadworth, Surrey, pleaded guilty to speeding in a Porsche car on the M23 at Gatwick on December 19 last year. He was fined £480 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Wesley Miller, 27, of Lumley Road, Horley, was found guilty of driving a Vaxhall on the A22 Eastbourne Road, at Halland, on December 15 last year, over the speed limit. He was fined £600 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kieran Lisle, 33, of Bethune Road, Horsham, was found guilty of driving a Ford Transit van on Albion Way, Horsham, on February 9 while using a hand held mobile phone. He was also found guilty of driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £880 and banned from driving for six months.

Martin Devins, 55, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to obstructing a police officer. The offences took place at The Pavement, Northgate, Crawley, on July 10. He was fined £134. Magistrates also issue a restraining order.