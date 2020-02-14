Crawley man, 40, banned after drink driving incident

A Crawley man has been banned and given a curfew after a drink driving incident.

Perry Moss, 40, a bricklayer, of Vanners, Crawley, was arrested in Crawley Avenue, Crawley, on 20 December and charged with driving with 102mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 15 January, he was disqualified from driving for 28 months and given a 14-week curfew.”

Moss was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge, according to police.

