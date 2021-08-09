Crawley man, 43, arrested after police and helicopter search town centre

A man has been arrested in Crawley after an incident in the town centre.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:32 am

Police were called to the town centre at 7.44pm yesterday evening (August 8) after reports of a man in distress.

A police spokesman said: "To ensure public safety, officers carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

"The suspect – a 43-year-old local man – was later located in the area and arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in custody at this stage."

A Crawley man has been arrested on the suspicion of affray. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval