Crawley man, 43, arrested after police and helicopter search town centre
A man has been arrested in Crawley after an incident in the town centre.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:32 am
Police were called to the town centre at 7.44pm yesterday evening (August 8) after reports of a man in distress.
A police spokesman said: "To ensure public safety, officers carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.
"The suspect – a 43-year-old local man – was later located in the area and arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in custody at this stage."