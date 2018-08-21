Crawley man assaulted after asking noisy teenagers to move on

A man was assaulted in Crawley after asking a group of teenagers to stop being noisy in the early hours of Saturday (Agust 18) morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A police statement says that the 40-year-old victim heard loud music and the sound of bins being knocked in Kennet Close, Gossops Green, at 2am.

He went and spoke to a group of teenagers and asked them to move on as they were disturbing residents.

One of the boys then punched him in the face and walked away.

He was then assaulted again by all three before they broke his front garden gate off its hinges.

They then walked out of Kennet Close into Rushetts Road.

He did not seek medical treatment.

PC Allen Latter said: “The victim just asked the group of teenagers to keep the noise down and move on but ended up being assaulted. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this or has any information about it.”

The first suspect is described as a white boy, aged 15 or 16, 5ft 6in, slim, with short dark spiky hair and stubble.

He was wearing a black hoody with white piping and motifs. He was carrying an Adidas man bag which was black with a white logo.

The second suspect is described as a black boy aged 16 or 17, 6ft, with short tight Afro hair, a moustache.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark trousers.

The third suspect is described as a black boy aged 15 or 16 years, 5ft 8in, with short Afro hair.

He was wearing a long sleeved black top.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 144 of 18/08.