Crawley man banned from roads for drink-driving in Horsham

A Crawley drink-driver, who was arrested in Horsham, has been banned from the roads.

Paul Beck, 43, unemployed, of Springfield Road, Crawley, was arrested in Clarence Road on July 11.

He was charged with driving with 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to surrender to custody.

Police have said confirmed today (September 11) Beck was disqualified from driving for 14 months after appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 11. He was also ordered to pay a £160 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Beck is one of 163 motorists arrested in the county as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

So far 69 of these have been convicted with the remaining either awaiting a court appearance, released under investigation or released without charge.

Police said Samuel Hobson, an estate agent, of Boxley Road, Maidstone, Kent, was arrested in Crawley Avenue, Crawley, on June 22.

The 35-year-old was charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 10, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £742 fine, £85 costs and a £74 victim surcharge

Armandas Malisauskas, a director, of Pevrel Place, Kettering, Nottinghamshire, was arrested in Heron Close, Crawley, on July 8.

The 45-year-old was charged with driving with 92mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court, on August 8, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.