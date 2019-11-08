Crawley man charged with murder after woman dies in flat fire

A Crawley man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a flat fire, police said.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of murder against a man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Crawley.

Sussex Police

“Emergency services were called to a fire at a flat in Warren Drive about 5.38pm on Wednesday July 11, 2018.

“They carried out CPR on a 53-year-old woman but despite their best efforts, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The woman was identified as Marie Denise Toulsee of Tussock Close, Crawley and her family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers, a police spokesman added.

He said: “Two local men who were also inside the property when police arrived, were arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Following new evidence, Louis Navarre, 56, a cleaner, of Blackwater Lane, Crawley, was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday November 7 and has since been charged with this offence.”

He appeared before Staines Magistrates’ Court today (November 8) and has since been remanded in custody to appear for a preliminary hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Monday November 11, according to the spokesman.

He added: “The second suspect – a 38-year-old man – voluntarily attended police custody and was released without charge. He will face no further action.”

