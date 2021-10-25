Ali Bhatti unemployed, of Henderson Road, Crawley was also charged with possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

After appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court earlier, Bhatti has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on November 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The charges come after two men suffered serious injuries in Horsham Road, Crawley, around 7.40pm on Friday (October 22). One victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the second victim has been discharged.

The scene of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who have been in touch to support our investigation so far, and to the wider community for their patience while we responded to this incident.

“We continue to ask for anyone who saw what happened to come forward, particularly anyone who has any relevant mobile phone or dash cam footage.”