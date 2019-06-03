Crawley man detained under the Mental Health Act after openly carrying two knives into Gatwick Airport

A 30-year-old man from Crawley arrested at Gatwick this morning (June 3) has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police said the investigation continues after police responded to the incident at 1.55am this morning in the South Terminal.

Police

A man attempted to go through a staff search area openly carrying a kitchen knife in each hand, police said, before he was tasered and taken into custody.

Read more about the incident, which is not being treated as terrorist-related, here: Man tasered after attempting to carrying knives through Gatwick Airport

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 0089 of 03/06.