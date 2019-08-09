Crawley man guilty of sending offensive text to a woman

A local man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being found guilty of sending an offensive text message to a woman according to a court document.

Maurice Burleigh, 34, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was found guilty of sending a text to a woman conveying a message which was indecent or grossly offensive, for the purpose of causing stress or anxiety.

The offence took place in Crawley on March 20.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £250 in prosecution costs.