Crawley man jailed for 18 years for sexual assaults on a young girl

A Crawley man has been given an 18-year-prison sentence for sexual assaults on a young girl, police said.

John Cole, 33, a mechanic, of Oak Way, Crawley, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday, October 11.

John Cole has been jailed for 18 years.

He had been found guilty after a five-day trial of two offences of rape and four offences of engaging in sexual activity against a girl below the age of 12, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesperson said Cole will also be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Kirstie Prentice of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said the victim had ‘very bravely’ supported the investigation with ‘special measures including a screen to help her’ when she gave evidence in court.

She said: “Cole came to know the young girl over a period of time and systematically sexually abused her, taking advantage of her age and natural vulnerability for his own sexual gratification, telling her that if she told anyone they would both go to prison.

“She has very bravely supported the investigation throughout and gave evidence against Cole in court, with special measures including a screen to help her.”

Read more: Police in hunt for man after Crawley stabbing

Read more: Southwater councillors targeted by ‘nasty’ comments

Read more: TV MasterChef helps judge special jam-making contest